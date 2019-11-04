Omar Ayub calls on Qatar’s finance, energy ministers

DOHA: Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan called on Qatar’s Finance Minister Ali Shareef Al Emadi on Monday.

During the meeting, he underlined the importance of further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries. T

The minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working with Qatar to deepen economic ties between the two countries.

The Qatari minister said that Pakistan and Qatar enjoyed close and fraternal cordial relations which were multifaceted and deep-rooted.

Qatar would enhance and diversify the bilateral relations with the new political leadership in Pakistan, he added.

Separately, the federal minister also met with Qatar’s Minister for Energy Saad Sherida Al Kaabi at his office.

The Qatari minister reiterated his commitment to working together with Pakistan in the areas of mutual interest.

Omar Ayub laid the stress on building on the existing solid relations between the two brotherly countries and commitment to full cooperation in the energy sector.

