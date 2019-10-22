ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power and Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan invited the Turkish companies to benefit from investment opportunities in the power sector of Pakistan.

He was talking to Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul who called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday, Radio Pakistan reported.

During the meeting, it was agreed that special areas will be identified by both the countries for the upcoming visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for further enhancing cooperation in the energy sector.

Omar Ayub Khan said Pakistan’s energy sector is fast-growing and the renewable energy potential is enormous which needs to be tapped by the foreign investors.

