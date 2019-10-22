Omar Ayub urges Turkish companies to invest in power sector

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power and Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan on Tuesday urged Turkish companies to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan, particularly in power sector, ARY News.

Talking to Turkish ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, who called on him at his office in Islamabad, Omar Ayub said said that Pakistan’s energy sector was fast growing and the renewable energy potential was enormous which need to be tapped by the foreign investors.

According to a statement issued from the ministry, Omar Ayub said that new renewable energy policy was in the process of its approval which will open the sector for new investment.

During the meeting matters relating to bilateral cooperation between the two countries especially in the energy sector were discussed, read the statement.

Bothe the leaders agreed that special areas will be identified by both the countries for the upcoming visit of Turkish President for further enhancing cooperation in the energy sector between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, the Turkish ambassador thanked the federal minister for continued support to the Turkish companies working in Pakistan. He informed that many Turkish investors are closely following the growing energy sector of Pakistan and ready to invest in its various fields.

