Omar Hamid Khan notified as finance division spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division appointed on Monday Omar Hamid Khan as its official spokesperson with immediate effect.

A notification to this effect has been issued by the Finance Division.

Omar Hamid Khan is a senior civil servant and has also been serving as special secretary in the Finance Division.

He had assumed the charge of the post of Special Secretary Finance Division in Jan this year.

Mr. Khan previously served as Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

