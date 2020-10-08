Omar lauds PSO’s environment friendly fuel initiatives

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan on Thursday lauded the role of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) in ensuring smooth supply of fuel during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, ARY News reported.

Chairing a meeting at the PSO head office in Karachi, Omar Ayub lauded the state-run fuel company’s role during the fuel crisis amid the pandemic when the national flag-bearer fulfilled its responsibility by ensuring an uninterrupted supply of fuel across the country.

He also appreciated the PSO’s environment friendly fuel initiatives and encouraged further exploration of biofuels and cleaner energy solutions.

On the occasion, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on petroleum Nadeem Babar said the fact that PSO pioneered in the manufacturing of Euro V fuel in the country deserves appreciation and also lauded ‘state of the art technology’ employed by the OMC coupled with its automation prospects.

Managing Director of the state-run fuel utility provider Syed Muhammad Taha in his concluding remarks reaffirmed the company’s pledge to contribute to the national energy sector consistently.

READ: PSO launches High-Octane 97, Euro-V fuels for eco-friendly vehicles

It was reported earlier that the state-owned PSO became the first OMC to upgrade Pakistan’s fuel standard from Euro-II to Euro-V.

The federal government has fulfilled its promise by launching high-quality and environment-friendly fuels including High Octane Blending Component (HOBC) also known as RON 97 and less emitting Euro-V diesel.

Omar Ayub Khan lauded the flagship OMC for introducing increased standard fuels in Pakistan. He said that PM Imran Khan is very keen on addressing the challenges related to climate change.

