Omar Ayub assures oil tanker association of addressing their grievances  

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub on Wednesday assured the representatives of Oil Tanker Association and Contractors of addressing their grievances, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued from the ministry, the representatives of the association called on the federal minister in Petroleum Division and apprised him about their issues related to oil transportation.

Speaking on the occasion, Omar Ayub assured them to address the problems being faced by oil tanker association. He directed DG Oil to chalk out a comprehensive plan for oil transportation as well as a contingency plan if any redundant existing oil pipelines with assistance of OGRA.

The minister directed to expedite steps for improvement of the fuel transportation system while keeping in view international protocols, read the statement.

The delegation requested to extend the deadline for revamping of complainant oil tankers for two years in order to meet standards set by OGRA and NHA after the incident of Ahmad Pur Sharqiya under the 2009 technical standards OGRA rule for the transportation of petrol. The deadline is expiring on 26th October, 2019.

