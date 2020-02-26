Omar urges US investors to avail opportunities in energy sector   

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to cleaner fuels and green energy.

He was talking to US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross who along with a trade delegation called on him in Islamabad today.

The minister called for greater US investments in the energy sector including in areas such as power generation, transmission and distribution.

On the occasion, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar said Pakistan offers exciting opportunities in infrastructure development, exploration and production sectors.

Earlier on February 26, European Union (EU) Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara had met with the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and expressed the bloc’s desire for improving cooperation with the province in the renewable energy sector.

During the meeting, the chief minister had said that the province was carrying out canal lining aimed at providing water at the tail end of the agriculture land. “Better use of agricultural water would improve the rural economy,” he had said adding that the province was committed to eliminating poverty from the rural areas.

Speaking over the Thar Coal Project, the chief minister had said that the province had the capacity to bring the country out of the power crisis utilizing that project.

