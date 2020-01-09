ISLAMABAD: People continue to line up with pleas to the accountability court on Thursday in the context of revised NAB laws, Omni group’s Abdul Majeed Ghani and Minhal Majeed have reached out, ARY News reported.

According to details, Majeed brothers who are named in the case pertaining to ongoing mega money laundering and fake bank accounts case have tendered their requests seeking relief from the court.

The brothers have argued that after the current amendments made to the National Accountability (NAB) laws, the anti-graft watchdog has lost the jurisdiction to summon them further on for inquiries.

So far 10 accused have staked similar claims with regards to NAB law and have pleaded the accountability to take note and issue directives to the bureau to pay heed and back off.

Yesterday, Former Minister for Information, Sharjeel Memon among others tendered requests to the accountability court arguing that under the new NAB amendments the body was no longer eligible to issue the summons.

