Omni Group’s Ghani Majeed to walk out of prison as IHC grants bail in last case

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench on Monday granted post-arrest bail to Omni Group’s Abdul Ghani Majeed in another National Accountability Bureau (NAB) case, reported ARY News.

The bench directed the accused to furnish a surety bond worth Rs100 million to secure his release.

Abdul Ghani Majeed has already obtained bail in six cases instituted by the corruption watchdog against him.

He would be released from prison once he submits the surety bond in compliance with today’s order.

Read More: Court declines to issue release orders for Omni Group’s Ghani Majeed

Earlier, Feb 27, an accountability court in Islamabad had withheld a release order for Abdul Ghani Majeed saying the accused obtained bail in six cases but he has been named in seven cases.

He needed to secure bail in the last case to pave the way for his release from prison, the court ruled.

An Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench had previously approved the bail of Abdul Ghani Majeed in six National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references on medical grounds.

The bench ordered Abdul Ghani Majeed to submit 100 million surety bond for bail.

Read More: NAB unearths benami property of Abdul Ghani Majeed

Abdul Ghani Majeed had filed a petition in the high court seeking post-arrest bail on medical grounds.

Comments

comments