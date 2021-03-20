One casualty reported as train runs over Karachi man

KARACHI: In a tragic accident reported earlier on Saturday, a man lost his life after he was struck by a train dashing across the Landhi area of the city’s Korangi District, ARY News reported.

According to the rescue sources of the city, the incident took place near Landhi tracks where the deceased man was knocked down fatally by the passing train.

No updates have, however, been reported on any attempts of intentional murder or involvement of any other person as the police comment has yet to come.

READ: Police claim killing of undertrial suspect in child rape case in encounter

Separately to happen today, police claimed that an undertrial prisoner allegedly involved in raping a minor child has been killed in a Sheikhupura encounter after his associates opened fire on cops.

According to police, the incident occurred in Sharaqpur Sharif Town of the Sheikhupura district when they were taking the undertrial suspect to the site of the incident, where he allegedly killed a child after sexually assaulting him.

“While on our way to the crime scene where the suspect raped a minor child, his associates opened fire on police to free him,” they said adding that during an exchange of fire, one of the bullets from the attackers hit him and resulted in his death.

Comments

comments