One dead, five injured in California bus shooting

LOS ANGELES: At least one person was killed and five others sustained injuries on Monday morning after an unidentified gunman opened fire on Greyhound bus carrying 40 passengers.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Steve Loftus said that a gunman on the bus, heading from Los Angeles to the San Francisco area, lodged firing on Interstate 5 shortly before 1:30 am in Grapevine area near Fort Tejon Road.

The suspected is now in police custody, said the spokesperson. However, the motive behind the shooting is not yet detailed by the authorities.

After the gunman opened fire, the bus driver pulled over to the shoulder and “was able to persuade the shooter” to get off the bus, Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol said during a news conference Monday morning.

The suspect “voluntarily” got off the bus, leaving a black handgun behind, Pennings said. Officers located him on the shoulder and took him into custody without incident, NBC News reported.

The bus driver, who was not injured, “handled the situation professionally and appropriately to minimize any more possible victims,” Pennings said.

After dropping off the suspect, the driver pulled off at the next exit in Grapevine, south of Bakersfield.

