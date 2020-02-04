Puppy born with one eye nicknamed after Minions cartoon character

A puppy was born in Chachoengsao, central Thailand, with one eye in the middle of his head.

The abnormal dog, nicknamed Kevin after the Minions cartoon character, has been dubbed a real-life cyclone, according to a report.

The pup is said to be fit and healthy and is being bottle fed by his owner at their home.

The mutant dog has one eye in the middle of its head and a mouth with big lips that resemble those on a monkey.

The owner said he was getting dressed when he noticed his pet Aspin dog sitting on his bed having given birth to two puppies.

Putting them in a basket to keep warm, he noticed the fascinating mutation.

Somjai said residents who visited the home pointed out the puppy’s resemblance to the cartoon character from the popular animated film.

He said: “We are wishing that the puppy survives, even though it has a deformity. We want to keep him as a pet until he grows up.

“Everybody has been amazed by him and saying that it is lucky sign.

“People said that he looks like the yellow cartoon character with one eye, so we can nicknamed him after that.”

