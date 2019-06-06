One killed, 15 injured as coaster flips In Thatta

THATTA: A passenger died on Thursday and 15 others were wounded as a coaster turned turtle over near Gujju, Thatta, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred when the coaster tried to avoid hitting motorcycle near Gujju, Thatta, resulting in death of one and injured to 15 others.

Soon after the crash, the injured and body was moved to Civil Hospital Makli, from where four others, were moved to Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital owing to their critical condition.

The injured and the deceased was said to be resident of Orangi Town area of Karachi who were on their way to Keenjhar Lake for a picnic, said rescue sources.

On Sunday, a trailer in Mianwali crushed a car carrying family, resulting in the loss of four lives and injuries to two others.

According to details, the road crash took place at Moosa Khel road, where a trailer had crush a car, resulting in death of four family members including two children on the spot and injuries to two others.

The deceased couple was identified as Policeman Muhammad Khan, his wife and two children.

The bodies were moved to hospital, while the two other injured children of the family were also moved to the hospital for treatment.

