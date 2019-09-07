One killed, 20 injured as passenger bus overturns near Lakki Marwat

ISLAMABAD: One person was killed and 20 others sustained injuries when a passenger bus overturned at Indus highway near Lakki Marwat, district of Bannu, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to sources, the bus was moving to Karachi from Swat when the accident occurred at Indus highway due to over speeding.

The speed bus lost control and hit with a tree, due to which one person was killed and 20 others sustained injuries, said police.

The rescue officials have shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Earlier on Friday, At least five persons were killed and five others sustained injuries when a pickup overturned near Makran Coastal Highway.

According to rescue sources, the pickup was en route to Ormara from Bela and overturned near Makran Coastal Highway.

As a result, five people died on the spot, while another five sustained injuries.

