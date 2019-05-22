One killed, four injured in gun battle at Karachi’s Sabzi Mandi

KARACHI: At least one person was killed and four other sustained bullet wounds on Wednesday in cross-firing between two groups at Sabzi Mandi located at Super Highway, Karachi.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As per details, the gun battle broke out between two groups in the market, resulting in death of one person and injuries to four others. The cause of the brawl could not be ascertained yet.

Following the incident, the traders of the market shut the door of the market and staged sit-in at the Super Highway, creating traffic jam from both sides of the road.

According to Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Irfan Bahadur, the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

The SSP further said the two men involved in the shootout have been arrested with weapons recovered from their custody.

Read more: Three gunned down, two injured over land dispute in Karachi

SSP Bahadur added evidence is being gathered from the site of the incident.

Yesterday, three people were gunned down and two other sustained injuries in exchange of fire over land dispute in Gulshan-e-Maymar area of the metropolis.

Additional Police Surgeon, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Dr Saleem Shaikh said three people succumbed to their bullet wounds on the way while being shifted to the hospital, while two others critically injured are under treatment.

Comments

comments