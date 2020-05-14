WATCH: One killed as small plane crashes after hitting electricity lines

One person was killed and two others injured when a small plane crashed after hitting electricity lines in South Florida.

According to the police, a Piper PA-34 aircraft had crashed at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday while attempting to land on Pembrook Road in Miramar.

The authorities confirmed that one person from the plane died on the spot while the other one has been shifted to the hospital with serious injuries, abc News reported

The police said that another person on the ground received minor injuries during the crash and added that he was discharged from the hospital after giving him first aid.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that the pilot told air traffic controllers that he was attempting to return to the airport when the aircraft went down.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the FAA are investigating the crash.

