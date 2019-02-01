More than one million saplings to be planted in Punjab in spring

LAHORE: More than one million saplings would be planted in spring under Parks & Horticulture Authorities (PHAs) in the Punjab during next two months, Radio Pakistan reported on Friday.

This was decided in a meeting presided over by Minister for Housing & Urban Development, Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed which was attended by Chairmen and Director Generals of PHAs of entire province.

Addressing the meeting, the minister said that beautifying the cities of the province is a priority of the Punjab government in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and added that PHAs will have to play an active role in this regard.

He directed that feasible proposals should be finalized for beautifying parks and construction and rehabilitation of green-belts along roads. The meeting also discussed various issues about the targets of upcoming tree plantation campaign and results of previous monsoon tree plantations.

High-ups of various PHAs including Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Rawalpindi and Dera Ghazi Khan also gave briefings about different matters pertaining to administrative issues and revenue generation.

It was also decided to set up a committee to devise proposals for increasing the income of PHAs. This committee will submit its report within next 10 days.

