One more dies of novel coronavirus infection in Swat valley

SWAT: Another coronavirus patient succumbed to the infection in the district on Sunday (today), ARY News reported.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that the death toll from the virus in the district has gone up to 45.

950 people have thus far tested positive for coronavirus in Swat, 70 more were infected with the virus today.

Three coronavirus patients succumbed to the infection in the district yesterday.

Pakistan confirmed 88 more deaths from novel coronavirus during last 24 hours as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 1,483.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,039 new coronavirus cases surfaced during the past twenty-four hours, taking the nationwide tally to 69,496.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

