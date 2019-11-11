US records one new case in measles outbreak

One new case of measles was reported this weekend in the United States, with the country suffering its worst outbreak of the highly contagious and sometimes deadly disease in close-to three decades.

The measles case was confirmed on Saturday in an unvaccinated resident of the southeastern U.S. state of Georgia, according to the state’s health department.

The measles outbreak, which began in New York in October 2018, has largely been linked to parents who declined to vaccinate their children. It threatens to end United States’ measles-free status.

As of Oct. 3, the country had recorded 1,250 cases of measles this year from across 31 states.

The individual may have exposed others to the measles virus between Oct. 31 and Nov. 6 and the Georgia Department of Public Health said it was notifying those people.

About Measles

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease. It remains an important cause of death among young children globally, despite the availability of a safe and effective vaccine.

Under the Global Vaccine Action Plan, measles and rubella are targeted for elimination in five WHO Regions by 2020. WHO is the lead technical agency responsible for coordination of immunization and surveillance activities supporting all countries to achieve this goal.

Measles is transmitted via droplets from the nose, mouth or throat of infected persons. Initial symptoms, which usually appear 10–12 days after infection, include high fever, a runny nose, bloodshot eyes, and tiny white spots on the inside of the mouth. Several days later, a rash develops, starting on the face and upper neck and gradually spreading downwards.

Severe measles is more likely among poorly nourished young children, especially those with insufficient vitamin A, or whose immune systems have been weakened by HIV/AIDS or other diseases. The most serious complications include blindness, encephalitis (an infection that causes brain swelling), severe diarrhoea and related dehydration, and severe respiratory infections such as pneumonia.

Comments

comments