A woman was left stunned as she stumbled on a boa constrictor -which is considered among one of the largest snakes worldwide- moving on the floor of her bathroom.

The boa constrictor was between six and eight feet long and had wrapped itself around the fittings leaving officers stunned.

The shocked resident of Liverpool approached the police as the snake roam freely between her bath and sink in the washroom. She informed the authorities that she did not own the reptile and it has entered the premises from the sneaky entrance in the first-story flat.

A Merseyside Police spokeswoman said: ‘Constable Eastwood has knowledge of snakes and handling them and when he arrived confirmed it was a boa constrictor.

‘He was able to calmly approach the snake, which had wrapped itself around the bathroom sinks and taps, and after giving it a drink of water was able to coax it to unravel itself so that he could put it into a large, safe container.’

Constable Eastwood made arrangements to have the snake temporarily housed at a local pet rescue facility.

The Merseyside Police spokeswoman joked: ‘The snake has been temporarily rehomed and is doing well – the rest is hiss-tory.’

On 28 December 2019, a snake catcher had to be called in for removing a highly venomous snake from a couple’s dish-washer.

Read More: Boy being dubbed ‘human snake’ due to rare medical condition

Snake Catchers Adelaide said a couple in Paris Creek, South Australia, summoned a catcher to their home when they discovered the snake slithering among their clean dishes after the dishwasher had been running for more than two hours.

Footage of the incident showed a person successfully removing the serpent from the dish-washer. He was initially seen taking out clean dishes from the machine and later took a close camera shot of the snake, moving here and there trying to escape from the visible trap.

Comments

comments