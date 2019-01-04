At least one terrorist was killed by security forces on Friday during an intelligence based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, said the army’s media wing.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an IBO as part of the on-going “Operation Raad ul Fasad” on a suspected terrorist hide out in Tehsil Spinwam and recovered literature related to improvised explosive devices (IEDs) , sub-machine guns, hand grenades, spare magazines and communication equipment.

Separately, in Balochistan, the Frontier Corps (FC) also carried out an IBO in the sub burbs of Qilla Saifullah and Kahan near Mawand, foiling a terrorist activity to sabotage peace in the province. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered.

Earlier this week, the Pakistan Army shot down two Indian spy quadcopters along the line of control. The first one was struck down in Bagh sector whereas the second one was shot down in Satwal sector.

“Not even a quadcopter will be allowed to cross LOC, In Shaa Allah,” said Director General ISPR Asif Ghafoor.

It is pertinent to mention that the Indian Army has a habit of pulling off such shenanigans because this is not the first time an India drone has been intercepted while violating Pakistani airspace.

Last year in October, an Indian quadcopter “spying across LOC in Rakhchikri sector” was shot down by Pakistan Army shooters.

In November 2016, a similar UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) that intruded into Pakistan was shot down in Rakhchikri sector.

