Now only one visitor per passenger allowed at Karachi, Lahore airports

KARACHI/LAHORE: Owing to a large number of people crowding the airports, the Airport Security Force (ASF) has decided to limit visitors coming along with passengers.

As the Hajj flight operations are underway across the country, the ASF issued the order to restrict the number of visitors in the view of security concerns.

Sources said that now only one visitor will be allowed per passenger to enter Jinnah International Terminal, Karachi and Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

More than one visitors coming to either collect or see off a passenger will be barred from entering the airport premises.

The crowd of visitors at Karachi and Lahore airports was creating security concerns as per the ASF.

