One wounded in cracker blast near Bin Qasim Park in Karachi

KARACHI: A security guard has sustained injuries in a cracker blast near Bin Qasim Park in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle have hurled cracker near Clifton’s Bin Qasim Park today, leaving a security guard wounded. The injured was shifted to Jinnah Hospital for medical care, police said.

The officials of police and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) have rushed to the crime scene to collect evidence. Police said the authorities have launched an investigation into the incident after recording the statement of the wounded security guard.

Earlier in March, a hand grenade had been recovered from outside the office of the PTI Sindh MPA Saeed Afridi in SITE Area of the city. The hand grenade was wrapped in a plastic shopper, police had said while confirming its presence.

The explosive material was later defused by the bomb disposal squad and was taken into possession for a forensic audit.

