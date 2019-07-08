Ongoing accountability process to reach logical end: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says the ongoing accountability process will reach its logical end, reported ARY News.

Speaking to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan who called on him in federal capital, he reaffirmed his commitment to speeding up the accountability process in the country.

The prime minister vowed not to compromise on implementation of the law in the face of opposition parties joining ranks to give the government tough time.

“A well-thought-out conspiracy against state institutions won’t be allowed to succeed,” said the prime minister.

About the national economy, he said the time to stabilise the economy has begun and added the government has turned all its focus on bringing improvement and reforms to institutions.

PM Khan said the country is emerging from a crisis-like situation as the nation will get good tidings in the days to come.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Awan said the country and corruption cannot go together. The ongoing accountability process has become an example for the corrupt, he added.

“Had such accountability been carried out in the past, the country’s conditions would have been different today.”

Opposition’s hue and cry couldn’t weaken institutions, he said, adding that the prime minister’s coming visits to the United States and Russia would bring positive results.

Comments

comments