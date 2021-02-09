A professor accidentally gave his entire online lecture on mute for two hours talking to himself, highlighting how teachers and students are still unable to opt for the online education system, which has become mandatory owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

A video showing the reactions of the professor in Singapore as he came to know regarding the error has gone viral on social media.

The video, uploaded by Singapore Incidents on Youtube shows Dong Wang, an associate professor in NUS’s mathematics department, finishing his lecture by asking his students if they have any questions.

When no one answers him, he asks, “No…uhhh…can we finish our class?”

A few students then inform Wang that he had been on mute for most of the lecture. “We cannot hear anything from you since 6:08,” one student is heard saying.

To this, a shocked Wang asks, “From what?” The student confirms the time and Wang looks beside him as if confirming the current time.

The teacher then asks, “You mean, how long did you hear?” A student answers that they heard him only for the first few minutes of the lecture.

The student mentions that the teacher’s screen froze and they couldn’t hear anything from him ever since 6:08. The professor seems to get a mild panic attack and then informs his students that he would redo the lesson at a later date.

Social media users who claimed to be part of the online class revealed that they tried to attract the attention of the professor to point out the issue however, all their efforts went in vain.

“Students tried all sorts of things to get his attention by unmuting and even calling his phone number during the online lecture. However, he did not respond and continued with the lesson,” one of the user said claiming that all 20 students waited patiently during the muted lecture.

The user further said that after this incident, he left his phone beside him whenever he is conducting a lecture so we could call him in case of emergency.

