LAHORE: Punjab govt has decided to introduce online healthcare service across the province to deal with the novel coronavirus patients as a social distancing measure, ARY News reported.

As per details, Punjab governor Chaudhry Sarwar will launch the online web portal and coronavirus helpline today. The web portal will immediately check the coronavirus patients through online process.

Punjab governor in a statement said the project will help government fight COVID-19 as coronavirus patients would be able to get treatment at home.

He also advised the nation to implement on the govt’s precautionary measures in order to defeat coronavirus.

According to reports, there are 26 confirmed COVID-19 patients in the province and 237 in the country.

Punjab cabinet on Tuesday also mulled over recommendations to impose lockdown in provincial cities that are most-affected from the coronavirus.

According to sources privy to the details of the cabinet committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the participants mulled over different recommendations to deal with any outbreak of coronavirus.

The committee in the first phase decided to announce holidays for all government employees in the province except those serving on essential duties other than partial closure of markets in the second phase.

It was decided to open coronavirus preventive measures in all major cities especially those in Southern Punjab.

The recommendations of the cabinet committee will be laid before the apex committee on Wednesday (today) for deciding the formal strategy to deal with the virus spread.

