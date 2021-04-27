Corona SOPs: Only 33 Sindh Assembly members will attend session

KARACHI: The government and the opposition slashed the number of seats in Sindh Assembly with mutual consultation as per the coronavirus SOPs, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Speaker Sindh Assembly after consultation with the government and the opposition legislators in the assembly, decided a mechanism of participation in the assembly’s session.

According to the coronavirus standard operating procedures only 20 percent of the 168 members house could attend the assembly session. Total 33 members from both the treasury and the opposition, which is 20 percent of total members, could attend the session.

Other members of the house, however, could attend the house proceedings via the video-link.

Except the members and certain staff, others will not be allowed entry in the assembly, according to sources.

