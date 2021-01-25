“Only answerable to Sindh Assembly,” says CM Murad after spat with Ali Zaidi

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Monday he has been elected to the post by the Sindh Provincial Assembly and is therefore not answerable to anyone except Sindh Assembly, not even to Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

“According to the Constitution, I am answerable to the Sindh Assembly and to no one else,” the chief minister said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Facility and Dow Institute of Life Sciences at the Ojha campus of Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) in Karachi.

When asked to explain his verbal spat with the federal minister during the Karachi committee meeting, the CM said he did not want to talk much more on the issue.

“There will be a talk with the prime minister on this [issue],” said the chief minister.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi exchanged harsh words during the Karachi Transformation Plan meeting held on January 16.

The verbal brawl erupted when Ali Haider Zaidi asked the chief minister that when will the Karachi Building Control Authority and Karachi Solid Waste Management Board be formed?

After a spat during a January 16 meeting of a coordination committee that overlooks development works for Karachi, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi wrote letters to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

CM Sindh wrote a letter to PM Imran Khan complaining about the behavior of Ali Zaidi in the meeting.

The federal minister said that Murad Ali Shah had the audacity to write to the PM and his letter shows nothing but arrogance and conceit.

While responding to Sindh Information Minister Nasir Shah’s statement pertaining to the release of a video of a spat between Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and him during the Karachi committee meeting, the Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi had challenged the Sindh government to public video immediately.

