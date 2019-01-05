Only elected members can represent masses: Bilawal   

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that only elected members can represent the masses as they can understand the public issues.

Addressing a ceremony in Lahore on Saturday, Bilawal said that no one will be allowed to violate the constitution in the country.

He said that conspiracies are being hatched to snatch the right of smaller provinces and added that the federation is in danger. Bilawal said that PPP always did the politics of federation.

He urged the judges to bring reforms in the judiciary and added that his party demands indiscriminate accountability in the country.

The PPP leader said that he was being questioned about the things when he was only one year old. Bilawal said that he neither held any public office nor involved in corruption.

Defending the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Bilawal said that he never did any wrongdoing and lauded his services for the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah had warned, on December 30, that imposition of governor’s rule on Sindh will be a disservice to the country.

Speaking to media, he said imposing governor’s rule in Sindh is not possible as there is no room for it in the country’s constitution and law.

.

Comments

comments