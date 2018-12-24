Only opposition being held accountable: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Sherry Rehman on Monday said that only opposition parties are being held accountable in the country.

Addressing the Senate session, Sherry Rehman said that a person who violated the constitution is given immunity and he is living abroad.

Talking about the joint investigation team (JIT) probing the money laundering case against former president Asif Ali Zardari, She said that the JIT members’ meetings with the ministers made the investigations controversial.

Sherry Rehman further said that FIA DG’s brother had contested election against the PPP and expressed concerns over the investigations launched by the JIT.

She said that a joke is being carried out in the name of accountability in the country and asked that is it a Madina-like state.

The PPP leader maintained that Asif Ali Zardari had been imprisoned for 12 years but nothing could be proved against him. She said that the JIT is trying to make Asif Ali Zardari controversial.

Comments

comments