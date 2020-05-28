COVID-19: OPD operations suspended in Balochistan, Health Ministry advises curfew

QUETTA: Balochistan government on Thursday decided to limit operational Out Patient Departments (OPDs) in the province, ARY News reported.

According to details, in case of emergencies medical postgraduate students and on-call professors will take care of patients.

Director General Health for Balochistan said that the situation will be reviewed in the month of June and then a further decision will be made on the matter.

He said that if situation remains dire, the suspension of operations would continue.

Ministry of Health has suggested a full lockdown and curfew in the province to control the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The nationwide tally of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has soared to 61,227 after the emergence of as many as 2,076 new infections during the previous 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 36 more people died from the coronavirus, pushing the total number of fatalities across the country to 1,260.

22,037 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 24206 in Sindh, 8483 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3616 in Balochistan, 2015 in Islamabad, 651 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 219 in Azad Kashmir.

