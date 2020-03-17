OPDs in Sindh’s govt hospitals, PIMS to remain closed from today

KARACHI: The out-patient departments (OPDs) will remain closed from Wednesday (today) across Sindh as doctors expressed fear of further spread of coronavirus after contacting visitors, ARY News reported.

Young Doctors Association (YDA) has announced to suspend routine OPD services in government hospitals across the province from Wednesday. The leaders of the doctors’ association further said all staff members will resume their duties in quarantine and emergency units.

The association apprised the decision to the hospitals’ administration besides announcing to fully cooperate with the Sindh government in view of the current situation of COVID-19 cases. The doctors stressed for joint efforts to the global challenge of coronavirus and asked citizens to remain calm.

Moreover, the administration of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital – Islamabad has also announced closure of OPD services during an evening shift in order to increase the number of medical staff in isolation wards.

The decision was taken during a meeting of heads of departments under the chair of PIMS Hospital’s chairman to review measures for containing COVID-19 cases.

It is also decided to provide N95 face masks to the staff members deployed in PIMS Hospital’s emergency and intensive care unit (ICU). The participants of the meeting have recommended to suspend leaves of doctors, nurses and paramedics at the hospital.

The government hospitals running under the supervision of the federal government have adopted special measures for combating the virus. Poly Clinic Hospital declared virus screening mandatory while entering in the premises of the building.

