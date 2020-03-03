OPEC and allies to consider significant oil output cuts

VIENNA: OPEC and its allies will consider making substantial oil production cuts to lift prices that have been battered by the coronavirus outbreak, Algeria’s oil minister said on Tuesday, as ministers began arriving for talks in Vienna this week.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, have an existing deal in place to cut output from Jan. 1 by 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd), a figure that includes additional voluntary cuts by Saudi Arabia.

But this has not been enough to counter the impact of the virus outbreak on China, the world’s biggest oil importer, and around the world, as factories are disrupted, fewer people travel and other business slows, curbing demand for oil.

The OPEC meeting, however, has been somewhat overshadowed by the coronavirus, with officials having considered whether to talks should be held in person or by video. OPEC said the number of delegates attending the meeting would be limited and journalists, who usually chase ministers, would not be allowed into OPEC headquarters.

“It will be difficult diplomatically. Ministers shake hands, hug, kiss (on cheeks). What will we do?” one delegate said.

Before this week’s gathering, sources said Saudi Arabia and some others producers had proposed cutting another 1 million bpd of output in the second quarter of 2020 while extending the existing pact beyond its March expiry.

Russia, which has indicated support for an extension, has so far proved reluctant to swing behind the proposal for deeper cuts, even though oil prices have tumbled by 20% since the start of the year to about $52 a barrel.

“We will discuss the possibility of a new substantial cut by withdrawing from the market the quantities that are not consumed due to the coronavirus (outbreak),” Algerian oil minister and OPEC President Mohamed Arkab told state news agency APS.

“The trend is towards the continuation of the cuts adopted in December 2019. We already have a consensus between OPEC and non-OPEC, including Russia, on this point.”

