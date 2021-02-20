Concept of open balloting is present in charter of democracy: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz on Saturday said that the concept of open balloting was clearly stated in the charter of democracy, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalist, Shibli Faraz said that open balloting will help restore the sanctity of the house and will stop horse-trading.

In a bid to stop corrupt practices amid Senate elections, the government has decided to conduct the elections through open balloting, he added. The minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has started a war against corruption in the country.

On February 7, in order to maintain transparency and end horse-trading, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that the government wanted to hold Senate elections through the open ballot.

Talking to journalists in Multan that day, FM Qureshi had said that the government wanted to end corrupt practices in Senate elections. He had maintained that the government filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a constitutional interpretation, adding that they would welcome the verdict of the court on the matter.

