KARACHI: Sindh government has decided against the opening of marriage halls and cinemas in the province even as COVID-19 cases witness a decline in the province, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

The COVID Task Force meeting headed by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah decided against the opening of cinemas and marriage halls in the province.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The sources in the provincial government said that the decision on opening marriage halls and swimming pools will be taken on June 28.

Moreover, the health experts in the task force meeting have also stressed the need to take measures aimed at stemming the spread of the Indian variant of COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, the Sindh government announced to reopen primary schools from June 21 including other measures aimed at easing COVID restrictions besides closing down vaccination centres in the province on Sunday owing to vaccine scarcity.

The COVID task force meeting chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah made the decisions today in light of the declining trend of the COVID in the province.

The meeting also decided to open shrines, amusement parks and indoor gyms from June 28. It was briefed during the meeting that the Covid positivity ratio has gone down to 3.9 per cent in the province and there is a persistent decline in COVID-19 cases. “We have a positivity ratio of 8.08 per cent in Karachi, and 4.3 per cent in Hyderabad,” the chief minister said adding that districts East and South of the metropolis are still reporting a higher number of cases. He further announced to shut Covid vaccination centres in the province on Sunday owing to a shortage of vaccines.

