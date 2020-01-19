Fed govt plans to launch operation clean-up on social media

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to launch an operation clean-up on social media aimed at action against elements sharing indecent messages, images, and videos on the sites, ARY NEWS reported.

The government has formed a committee to change rules of the Cyber Crime Act to be led by the Additional Director General Headquarters of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The committee would include ADG Basharat, Director Cyber Crime Waqar Ahmed, Director Law Tariq Mehmood, and Deputy Director Cyber Crime Wing Sajjad Ali.

The committee would also preset its report on the non-cooperation from six social media sites and would submit them to the interior and law ministries.

In January 2019, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem on Thursday said that the government would bring amendments in cyber-crime law to remove flaws.

Talking to journalists, Farogh Naseem said that the law ministry had prepared a draft of amendments and added that after finalizing the draft bill, it would be presented before the cabinet.

He underscored the need to balance the cyber-crime laws and added that the amendment bill would remove flaws and make things better.

The government will ensure freedom of expression and basic human rights, the minister said and added that it was also necessary to curb fake and anti-state news.

