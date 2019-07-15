QUETTA: A rescue operation has been underway to bring out 11 miners trapped in a coal mine near Quetta, ARY News reported on Monday.

Twelve miners working at Digari coal mine near Quetta were trapped after an electric short-circuit, one of the mine workers brought to safety during the rescue operation continued for last several hours. Efforts were underway to bring back 11 others trapped in the mine.

During the rescue operation six relief workers participating in the rescue operation fell unconscious due to toxic gas in the mine.

The rescue teams launched an operation after reported about the mine incident.

Chief Mines Inspector Balochistan reportedly supervising the rescue operation.

Coal mining is one of the crunch job providing sector in Balochistan, but miners have to work in dangerous conditions with poor safety measures.

Frequent incidents of explosions caused by accumulation of poisonous gases in mines and collapse of mines shelves often prove fatal for miners.

According to the Pakistan Central Mines Labour Federation around 200 miners die and hundreds of others are injured in frequent accidents in coal mines in Balochistan every year.

Comments

comments