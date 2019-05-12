Opium worth millions of rupees seized in Chaghi

CHAGHI: Security agencies on Sunday seized opium worth millions of rupees from three single cabin vehicles in Chaghi, ARY News reported.

130 kilogram high quality opium was recovered during snap checking.

On May 11, Customs officials had seized 975 kilogram narcotics and 495 kilogram coconuts smuggled from India during a raid on Islamabad Motorways.

Customs officials had said one suspect was arrested in this operation. They said the smuggled coconuts and drugs were concealed in secret portions of the truck.

On April 30, a group of drug peddlers had attacked a police team and snatched their official weapons in Lahore.

Read More: Customs officials seize 975kg drugs, 495kg coconuts

Sources said that the incident took place at Shah Jamal, Ichra area of Lahore, where the police team raided to arrest drug peddlers. Upon seeing the police, the drug peddlers had attacked the cops and snatched their official weapons.

In a footage available with the ARY News, drug peddlers could be seen chasing and aiming at the police officials in a broad daylight on a street with an automatic gun, snatched from the police officials.

While other drug peddlers, some of them knife- wielding, had attacked and tortured the police officials during the raid.

Comments

comments