OPPO A9 2020: A Performance Packed Device

OPPO A9 is finally here to redefine your gaming experience with a built-in technology that has been crafted keeping in mind the desires of a serious gamer. Yes, that’s right! OPPO now has a phone for the ambitious gamers of Pakistan. If you are an unapologetic game lover, then get ready to take your journey to an incredible new extent with the best possible hardware.

Using features such as the Game Boost, OPPO A9 aims to accelerate the channels between cellular and Wi-Fi platforms, which will ensure that your experience in the gaming world is smooth and glitch-free. With its Hyper Boost technology, this new device reduces the frustrating time lags and launches applications much faster.

Game Boost 2.0 technology offers improved Frame Boost and Touch Boost. Frame Boost provides real-time monitoring of the phone’s operations to resolve latency and game lag while saving on power consumption and protecting the phone from overheating.

Equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset and an 8-core 64-bit processor, OPPO A9 promises ultra-powerful performance. The gaming phone uses four large cores (Cortex-A73) + 4 small cores (Cortex-A53). LPDDR 4x dual-channel memory boasts 100% peak performance and 50% improved energy efficiency compared to LPDDR 3.

The handset’s UFS 2.1 storage has a continuous read performance that’s been improved by 61% compared to EMMC 5.1. Power consumption in OPPO A9 is 20% lower and AI performance is two times better compared to the Snapdragon 660. Compared to the previous A7 using Snapdragon 450, the A9 2020’s CPU is improved by 40%, while its GPU has improved by more than 100%.

As a gamer, another issue that is crucial to your experience is your gadget’s battery life. With OPPO A9, you can say goodbye to any such worries as this smartphone supports a 5000mAh battery – which means more than enough power for your gaming hours! OPPO A9 is equipped with a 6.5-inch TFT screen and a waterdrop-style notch design with the screen-to-body ratio of 89%, and with toughened Corning ® Gorilla ® Glass 3+.

The new waterdrop screen is 31.4% smaller in overall area compared to the previous generation, for a better look and user experience. Sunlight Screen provides an easier reading experience even in strong direct light. The Blue Shield in the device filters out blue light that can be harmful for the users’ eyes. The gaming phone also sports dual Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, all of which adds to the ultimate gaming experience you can desire.

While integrating these features that are sure to make it a leading model in the world of gaming, OPPO has made sure to not compromise on other important aspects like aesthetics or its camera. OPPO A9 sports the first ever 48 MP Quad camera in OPPO’s product line along with a 16 MP front camera. The sensor is equipped to capture wide angle shots. A9 also offers a special night mode feature to click the perfect shots even in minimal light.

The best part about the OPPO A9 2020, it’s light definitely light on your pocket. Yes, you heard that right! At only Rs.45,999 you get an 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 665, 5000 mAh Battery, a 48 MP quad camera setup, Game Boost and much much more. We are super impressed. A definitely Recommend handset.

