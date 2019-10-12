If you’ve seen any of OPPO’s previous commercials, you’ll know they always know how to make a splash. And we love them for it!

Well, we got our hands on some leaked photos of their latest shoot and it looks fantastic!

That’s right! Their product ambassador is none other than the brilliant SheharyarMunawar!.

The Parey Hut Love star, Sheharyar has really made a name for himself with a number of roles in hit TV and blockbuster movies under his belt. According to the scoop and hype on Instagram, Sadaf Kanwal is also starring with him in OPPO’s upcoming TVC.

Sadaf is a beauty herself, an award-winning model who is also starring in the TV drama Alif.

The star power of the two in one place is enough to blind especially when combined with the beautiful locales and beaches of Sri Lanka.

So, the commercial has them enjoying a vacation and snapping pics while having what seems to be a fantastic time! And honestly in a place like this who wouldn’t be having a blast!

But the real star is the OPPO Reno2. With its rear Quad cameras and multiple photo assist options, all this while being the epitome of beauty.

With all that and so much more, the leaks have built some major hype for the phone and ad. But one thing we know for sure is that they are going to blow you away!

Comments

comments