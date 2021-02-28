Open ballot opponents want continuation of corrupt system: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Sunday said the opposition wanted to perpetuate a corrupt electoral system in the country, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Shibli Faraz said, “Those opposing the open ballot wanted continuation of the corrupt system in the country.”

پوری قوم نے جان لیا کہ انتخابی نظام میں شفافیت کے اہم معاملے پر کون تاریخ کے کس رخ پر کھڑا ہے۔اپوزیشن دھاندلی زدہ نظام کی حامی اور شفافیت کی راہ میں دیوار بنی جبکہ عمران خان انتخابی عمل میں شفافیت کیلئے غیر متزلزل عزم کے ساتھ کھڑے ہیں۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) February 28, 2021

Terming opposition a big hurdle in the way of transparency, the minister said that they support the system of rigging. He said that the entire nation knows who stands on which side in history, on the important issue of transparency in the electoral system.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has transformed the demand for transparency in the system and eradication of corruption in the country into a movement,” he added.

Shibli Faraz said PM Imran Khan stands firm with his unwavering commitment to transparency in the electoral process.

Read More: Opposition does not want to end horse-trading: Shibli

Earlier on February 8, lashing out at the opposition, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz had said that by opposing open ballot in Senate polls, the opposition parties have clarified that they do not want to end the use of money in politics.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Shibli Faraz had said that the opposition’s vociferous on the measures to ensure transparency in the Senate polls was beyond comprehension. He maintained. “Transparency in elections is the strength of democracy.”

Comments

comments