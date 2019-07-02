Opposite will not succeed in their designs against Senate chairman: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Faisal Javed here on Tuesday met with Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, ARY News reported.

Assuring Sanjrani of his complete support, Senator Faisal Javed said that the opposition will not succeed in their designs against him.

On the occasion, Faisal Javed expressed his confidence in Sanjrani and said that the federal government would protect the rights of Balochistan.

He said that the so-called opposition parties were trying to mislead the nation in the name of democracy and added that the leaders wanted to conceal their corruption.

Read More: Chaudhary Shujaat assures Sanjarani of complete support

Earlier on June 30, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain had made a telephone call to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani and assured the chairman of his party’s complete support.

Expressing his solidarity with Sanjarani, Shujaat had said that no-confidence motion against the Senate chairman will not be succeeded. On the occasion, Shujaat had declared the motion baseless and unnecessary.

” My and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s prayers are with you,” Shujaat had told Sanjarani. The Senate chairman had thanked Chaudhary Shujaat and Pervaiz Ilahi for their support and confidence in him.

