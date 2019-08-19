Opposition’s APC fails to set strategy for its anti-government campaign

ISLAMABAD: The All Parties Conference (APC) of the opposition parties have failed to reach an agreement to formulate the strategy of its anti-government campaign, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

Moreover, the decision pertains to the Islamabad lockdown in October was also pushed into delay till December this year.

Sources said that the opposition alliance has failed to make important decisions due to the absence of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

The move to summon another APC on August 29 was also taken following failure in making decisions to shake the present government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

It is pertinent to mention here that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman had suggested to lock down Islamabad in October.

During the latest meeting, the opposition leaders raised questions before Maulana Fazlur Rehman for the prime targets and results to be achieved after reaching Islamabad.

However, it has been decided to ensure participation of the central leaders of PML-N and PPP in the upcoming APC to further hold consultation over Charter of Demand, the opposition’s defeat in Senate elections and inclusion of the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) in the agenda of the anti-government movement.

Not a single opposition party was ready to claim the responsibility of the humiliating defeat in Senate polls as the central leaders were seen blaming each other during the conference.

Comments

comments