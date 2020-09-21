ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister and key leader of the ruling party Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday that the real demand of the opposition’s APC is to absolve them of all the cases against them,

Fawad Chaudhry, while talking in ARY News program Power Play, said the duplicity of Nawaz Sharif is evident as he has been crying for reforms but when in government himself, he did not introduce those reforms.

The Minister of Science and Technology said that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) claims to be a democratic party, to which he asked that if that’s so, then in what capacity Maryam Nawaz joined the All Parties Conference then.

He asserted that neither the PMLN itself is democratic, nor do they have any ideological policy.

He said that since the political parties at large don’t overhaul their structures, it is very unlikely that they can bring any change in the system.

On the court cases, he said that Nawaz Sharif has been granted the most leeway and support to date from the legal system but he is still ungrateful. He added that the proof is that in spite of being convicted by the court, he’s walking freely in a foreign country.

On the transparent electoral process, Fawad said that his party has introduced the Electoral Reforms Bill in the assembly and hoped that the opposition parties will heed to it.

Chaudhry concluded that the populace was not too naive to overlook the past and the character of APC parties and claimed that APC’s movement had ended even before it actually started.

