Opposition trying to blackmail govt to get relief in corruption cases: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that the opposition was blackmailing the government and state institutions to get relief in corruption cases against them, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists in Islamabad, Shibli Faraz made it clear that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government will not bow before opposition’s pressure tactics and will not give any kind of leniency or NRO.

Turning to opposition’s negative propaganda towards China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the information minister said CPEC is a reflection of historic friendship between Islamabad and Beijing. He said the opposition should refrain from harming the fraternal ties between the two countries by doing politics on CPEC projects. The minister said the PTI government is committed to complete these projects at the earliest.

He said that the opposition parties should refrain from creating chaos and uncertainty among masses. The minister said that the government will go for by-elections if opposition tenders resignations from the parliament.

Criticizing the PML-N leadership, Shibli said that they did nothing for the country, except pursuing anti-people policies. He said that the party was misleading the common people by pursing a narrative, which has nothing to do with reality.

The minister said that PML-N and PPP, in their tenure, had signed expensive energy agreements with foreign companies, resulting in costly prices of electricity and gas.

He said that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had aided Ishaq Dar in fleeing the country.

Responding to a question, Shibli Faraz said the government is taking serious measures to control inflation and provide essential items to the people at affordable rates.

Highlighting government’s efforts in raising Kashmir issue on world forums, the minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan vociferously took up this issue on all global platforms, including the United Nations and human rights organizations.

