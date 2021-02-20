Opposition wants continuation of corrupt practices in politics: FM Qureshi

MULTAN: Lashing out at the opposition over opposing open Senate polls, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said that those who were chanting “vote ko izzat do” slogans themselves ruined its sanctity, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public meeting in Multan today, FM Qureshi said that the opposition wanted the continuation of horse-trading and corrupt practices in politics. “We are contesting Senate elections against mafias,” he added.

Talking about Daska incident, the foreign minister said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has always been involved in political violence. He maintained that their fight against plunderers of national wealth will continue. The government will bring all the plunderers to justice, he reiterated.

Read More: Open ballot Senate elections to end horse trading practice: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Earlier on February 13, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had asked as to why political parties did not follow the footsteps of the PTI and took action against their lawmakers involved in horse-trading during the Senate election.

“The government wants Senate elections through an open ballot,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said adding that if that happens, the horse-trading practice would die down on its own.

He had said that the PTI was the only party that took action against 20 of its lawmakers involved in the illegal practice.

