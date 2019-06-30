Opposition wants to de-seat Senate chairman on political grounds: CM Kamal

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Sunday said that opposition parties wanted to de-seat Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on political reasons, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference at Balochistan House in Islamabad, CM Kamal warned that the removal of Sanjrani from the chairmanship will further increase sense of deprivation among the people in the province.

On the occasion, the chief minister admired the performance of the Senate chairman and underscored the need to strengthen the Senate.

He urged all the political parties to review their stance over the matter. The chief minister further said that Akhtar Mengal’s six-point agenda was the voice of Balochistan.

Read More: CM Jam Kamal expresses solidarity with Sanjrani

Earlier on June 28, Expressing solidarity with the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan had said that the chairman was performing his duties efficiently.

Talking to journalists, CM Kamal had hoped that Sadiq Sanjrani should not be ousted from his post and added that they would discuss the issue with the allied parties.

He had said, “The Senate is a symbol of federation and the opposition wanted to bring change in it.” Responding to a question, the chief minister had said that Pakistan was on a positive trajectory under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Comments

comments