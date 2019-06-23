Opposition desires to expand ambit of ‘charter of democracy’: Saad Rafique

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Khawaja Saad Rafique here on Sunday said that the opposition wanted to expand the sphere of charter of democracy, ARY News reported.

Declaring the papers of ‘charter of democracy’ the most significant after the constitution of 1973, Saad Rafique said that they mulled to include Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the accord.

Taking a jibe at the current government, he said ‘politically immature’ rulers had even made fun of charter of economy. Rafique said that the incumbent government had sent several politicians to jail and planning to imprison some others.

Read More: ‘Charter of Economy’ solution to Pakistan’s economic woes: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Earlier on June 21, Pakistan People’s Party Stalwart Qamar Zaman Kaira had said that his party put forth the ‘Charter of Economy’ as a way out from Pakistan’s economic woes.

Kaira in a media briefing had said that a lot of protests and agitation was done during his party’s tenure but they dealt with the situation and tried to resolve issues amicably.

Taking a jibe at the present government the PPP leader said that the present regime had no solution to Pakistan’s economic problems.

Comments

comments