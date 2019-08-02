Opposition badly failed in weakening institutions: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday said the opposition parties have badly failed in weakening the state institutions, ARY News reported.

“Failure of the no-confidence move has exposed coalition of the opposition parties”, he said in his statement issued here from Lahore, here today.

He said the opposition was trying to weaken institutions but it failed badly in doing so.

Buzdar cited the failure of the no-trust move against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has proved that the opposition parties are even not sincere with each other.

He advised the opposition to avoid doing politics of chaos in the country.

Earlier, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan had congratulated Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani over the failure of no-trust motion against him.

On Thursday, Sadiq Sanjrani survived no-confidence move against him.

As per details, 50 votes had been cast in favour of the no-confidence motion against Sanjrani, thus the resolution was not adopted in the Senate.

The secret voting on the no-confidence motion took place in the upper house. A total of 53 votes were required to remove the Senate chairman.

