Opposition playing gimmicks over non-issues: Nadeem Afzal Chann

ISLAMABAD: Spokesperson to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chann on Thursday said that the opposition parties were playing gimmicks over non-issues in the country, ARY News reported

Talking to a private television channel, Chann advised the opposition parties to utilize energies for resolving civic issues and poverty alleviation. He urged the opposition to bring suggestions for reforms and play a positive role for the betterment of masses.

The spokesperson said that irresponsible attitude and policies of the past governments of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had created immense problems for the people.

Responding to a question regarding foreign policy of the country, Chann said that US President Donald Trump’s mediation offer on Kashmir during the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan was the success of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

Read More: Opposition’s Rehbar Committee announces to hold rallies in four provincial capitals on July 25

Earlier on July 22, Opposition parties’ Rehbar Committee meeting had decided to hold public gatherings in all four provincial capitals of the country on July 25.

As per sources, the decision was made in a meeting of the Opposition’s Rehbar Committee presided over by the Chairman of Rehbar Committee, Akram Durrani.

The meeting had decided to hold public gatherings in all four provincial capitals of the country including Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar.

